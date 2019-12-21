Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.82.

FBHS opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Insiders sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

