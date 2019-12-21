Fountain Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $1.22 million and $86,920.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

