Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FRAN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. Francesca’s has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Patricia A. Bender bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,874 shares in the company, valued at $308,374.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Francesca’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Francesca’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 557,757 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

