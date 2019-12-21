Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €72.10 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.37 ($64.38).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €50.01 ($58.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.91. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

