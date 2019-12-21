FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.
FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.