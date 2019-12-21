Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 1,514.33 Average PT from Analysts

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,510.75 ($19.87).

Several research firms have commented on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($17.10)) on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Shares of LON FDEV traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock had a trading volume of 88,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,196.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

