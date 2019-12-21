FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith Sells 191 Shares

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $12,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $223,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marina Cofer-Wildsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 196 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $12,544.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 205 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $13,120.00.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760. FS Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.