Fusion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $1.64 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000389 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,005.00 or 0.97409742 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid, Bibox, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

