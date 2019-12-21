FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $1,444.00 and approximately $11,325.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00328795 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004043 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014148 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.