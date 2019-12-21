GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. GameStop reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 5,471,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $399.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Lizabeth Dunn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $177,373.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GameStop by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

