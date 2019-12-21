GCN Coin Market Capitalization Tops $76,059.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $76,059.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00558273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

