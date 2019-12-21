Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GXE. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. 713,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,802. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.0101099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

