Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on GXE. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday.
TSE:GXE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. 713,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,802. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
