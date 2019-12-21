Gear Energy’s (GXE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. 713,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,802. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
