Gear Energy’s (GXE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. 713,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,802. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.0101099 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

