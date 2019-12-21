Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013959 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,764,006 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

