Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 5.8%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.66, approximately 477,762 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 227,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

