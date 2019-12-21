General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.56.

General Mills stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

