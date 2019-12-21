Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.23.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.11. 724,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.90 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

