GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.47. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 743 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.