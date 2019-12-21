Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 538,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

