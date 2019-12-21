GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 15,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,532. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

