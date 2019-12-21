Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Up 6%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, 986,223 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 429,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSV. BidaskClub downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

