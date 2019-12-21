Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 508

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petrofac to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).
LON PFC opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 407.51.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
