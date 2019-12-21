Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 508

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petrofac to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON PFC opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 407.51.

In other Petrofac news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.