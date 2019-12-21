Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 62.33 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

