Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of 211.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $385,144.20. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $31,396,422.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,940 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.