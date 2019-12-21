Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,582,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,360% from the previous session’s volume of 587,765 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $27.83.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.