GreenMed (GRMD) Price Down 55.9% This Week

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.