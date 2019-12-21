Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 135.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Greif has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

