Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $137.06 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

