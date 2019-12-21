GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. GXChain has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005659 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Huobi, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

