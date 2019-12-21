Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.58. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 216,369 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $2,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

