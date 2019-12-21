Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HAFC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 356,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

