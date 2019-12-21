Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) to Issue $0.35 Semi-annual Dividend

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3497 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

RODM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 252,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,273. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

