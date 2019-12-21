HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HD Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair lowered HD Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

HD Supply stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

