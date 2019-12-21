Head to Head Survey: MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and MSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $16.10 million 2.60 $810,000.00 N/A N/A MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.72 $4.84 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and MSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 0.79% -0.14% -0.02% MSB Financial 16.27% 6.22% 0.71%

Summary

MSB Financial beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

