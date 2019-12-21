HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in HealthStream by 13.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 240,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

