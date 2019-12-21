HelloGold (HGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $253.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $140,614.00 and $253.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.