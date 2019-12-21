Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.