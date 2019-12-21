Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,636.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 347,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,801.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,887 shares of company stock worth $3,252,439. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.69. 842,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,247. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $561.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

