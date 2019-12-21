Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HT. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

HT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 842,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,247. The company has a market cap of $561.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Jay H. Shah bought 73,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,976,965.88. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,439. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.