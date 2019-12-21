Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE HIL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
