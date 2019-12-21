Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE HIL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the second quarter worth $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Hill International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hill International by 62.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

