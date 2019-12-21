Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,037. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 46.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $21,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 579,205 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 439,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

