Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TWNK stock remained flat at $$14.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.