Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.60

News articles about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a media sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HUD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 334,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Hudson has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.87 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

