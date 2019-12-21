Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsworth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.75).

HNT stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

