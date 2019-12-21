Hush Achieves Market Cap of $338,036.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $338,036.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

