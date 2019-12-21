Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.14.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.48 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

