IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading 7.8% Higher

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.72 and last traded at $238.41, 2,401,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average session volume of 788,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

