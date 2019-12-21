IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.19

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.19 and traded as high as $108.19. IDACORP shares last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 19,875 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 216.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,024 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,624 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.