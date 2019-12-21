IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Judah Schorr Sells 16,665 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IDT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.
