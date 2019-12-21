IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Judah Schorr Sells 16,665 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDT by 43.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IDT by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

