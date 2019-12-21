IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $603.10

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $603.10 and traded as high as $692.80. IG Group shares last traded at $688.80, with a volume of 1,356,751 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 670.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 603.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

